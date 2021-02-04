Many nursing home employees opting not to get covid-19 vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may be surprised to learn who’s passing up the option of getting a covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC studied $11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities nationwide. While nearly 80% of residents inside them chose to get vaccinated, the study found only about 38% of workers chose to.

Mike Harrison, Administrator, Joplin Health & Rehab Center, said, “After the first, the first vaccine, they get they get a pretty descent gift card from that, after they get their second vaccine, they get another gift card.”

But the percentage of workers inside the Joplin Health and Rehab Center that opted for a vaccine is much higher than the national study at nearly 52%. Mike Harrison is the Administrator and explains some of the reasons why.

Mike Harrison, Administrator, Joplin Health & Rehab Center, said, “We’ve been sending out text blasts, we’ve been sending out videos, we have posters throughout the building, we’ve had cash incentives to encourage our employees to take the vaccine, we just knew there was going to be several misconceptions, we wanted to confront each one.”

Dane Henning is with the National Association of Healthcare Assistants, which represents 26,000 CNA’s or Certified Nursing Assistants. He says one of the best incentives for workers to get the vaccine is word of mouth with those that have rolled up their sleeves.

Dane Henning, Director Public Affairs, N.A.H.A., said, “Peers that have also taken the vaccine, what are they going through, what kind of symptoms are they having, and we’ve also found that the be very helpful, you know if I’ve taken the vaccine and I haven’t grown a third arm or anything like that, I’m fine, then o.k., I’m fine, I won’t grow a third arm so them I’m more willing to take this vaccine maybe.”

Harrison says the goal is for as many people as possible to gain covid immunity as quickly as possible.

“I’m looking forward to the day when we can get rid of the mask and go out to our concerts and visit our parents and grand parents without having to have worriers about we’re gonna pass this Covid to them and put their lives in danger,” said Harrison