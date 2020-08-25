Many MSSU students taking part in their first presidential election

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week was the Democratic National Convention, this week, starting tonight, Republicans take center stage for their national convention.

For some of the students in this class at MSSU, this will be the first time they are taking part in a presidential election.

Dr. William Delehanty is walking them through the presidential election process.

One aspect of which are the party presidential conventions.

Dr. William Delehanty, Associate Professor of Political Science, said, “We tend to focus more on the candidates, but more broadly if you look at the parties and how they organize the event and who they have speak can give you some ideas and information on the nature of the tow parties and how they’re different and help clarify the right decisions you might want to make in the general election in November.”

Because they only take place every four years, conventions are history in the making in a normal election season, then you throw in the pandemic.

He says the conventions have been and will continue this week to be much different that usual.

“The nature of the pandemic means we won’t see some of the raucous or boisterous behavior that we would see in conventions past but I don’t necessary think that will remove right there importance but I think the pandemic definitely limits first of all the number of people there and then ultimately how politicians respond to the presence of their fellow partisans as they’re speaking.”

Political Science Major Marady Anderson says typical convention or not, she’s definitely taking a deeper look at the candidates and their running mates that ever before.

Marady Anderson, MSSU Political Science Major, said, “Like I knew general information about the candidates, not much about the policies, now I think I’m looking to their take on specific policies, what they’re going to do rather than just, ooh that’s the party I’m going to support.”