Many looking forward to Summer travel

FOUR STATE AREA — More and more travelers are planning trips this summer, especially given changes in CDC recommendations about vacationing safely.

Audrey Johnson, Webb City Traveler, said, “We just try to decide whether to fly or drive.”

Audrey Johnson has a long list of questions for a family vacation this summer.

“We’re going to Bend Oregon for my sister’s wedding so she’s getting married this year it’s gonna be very small wedding, but we are making the trip there.”

But she knows it won’t be like trips in past years.

“Obviously anytime we’re in a closed area or anything, we’ll be wearing masks.”

And that’s one of the top recommendations for travelers hitting the road this year.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Director, said, “Of course social distancing hygiene means washing hands hand sanitizers and such.”

Also, avoiding large indoor gatherings. Health experts say the top priority is getting vaccinated before traveling.

“Your best chance at not only protecting yourself but also protecting others.”

And if you’re considering a destination outside the US, do your homework.

“The CDC website has a really good travel advisory page, and it shows case rates and kind of a color code system for various low locations across the globe.”