Many flavors of pies are being baked and sold by a local church to raise money

JOPLIN, MO – What could be more “4th of July” than an apple pie? How about adding cherry, pecan, and lemon meringue to the mix?

Those are just some of the flavors being baked and sold by members of “Byers Avenue United Methodist Church” in Joplin.

Their “4th of July” pie sale has been a tradition at the church for more than 25 years. Orders can be made through Saturday.

“We’re raising money that goes to missions, one of those missions projects is “Kids Day Camp” and so we partner with 1st United Methodist Church on 4th and Byers and we offer free day camp for kids for later in the summer, another agency we help is “Watered Gardens.” Says Chuck Kralik, Pastor, Byers Avenue United Methodist.

10-inch pies are $14.00 each. Mini-pies are $7.00 each.

And the church has countless flavors, even some sugar free options.

You can order one, or some, online with the link below.

https://www.byersaveumc.org/