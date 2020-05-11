Many express appreciation to those who serve in the community during National Police Week

Sunday begins National Police Week, which is a time designated each year to express our appreciation for those who serve our community.

May 10 through 16 is set aside to honor law enforcement for all that they do to keep us safe and protect our communities.

It is also a time to honor and remember those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, the names of 307 officers killed in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington joining the nearly 22,000 names already memorialized there.

This year, the names of four officers from Missouri, nine officers from Oklahoma, and five from Arkansas will be added.

The names of all 307 fallen officers nationwide will be formally dedicated during the annual candlelight vigil.