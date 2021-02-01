Many anxiously awaiting covid-19 vaccines

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re tired of waiting for a chance to get the covid-19 vaccine, you’re not alone. But there could finally be some good news on that front.

John Jensen is frustrated that he hasn’t been able to get a vaccine yet. The 71-year-old has battled cancer over the last several years as well as other health problems, and wonders why someone who’s considered high risk in both age and health still hasn’t been able to get a vaccine.

John Jensen, Joplin Resident, said, “I, I shouldn’t be at the top of the list, you know, healthcare workers are more important, people in nursing homes are more important are just as important if not more important, I, I, should be close to the top, and I think I should have had the opportunity at least to, and many others like me, to get the vaccine.”

The city of Joplin held a vaccination clinic this past Friday and is having another one on Tuesday. But Jensen says both were already filled up before he had the chance to sign up. A spokesperson for the city says they have no control over when and how many doses they’ll receive from the state, so they recommend getting on the city’s email list for future clinics.

Sarah Boyd, PharmD, Mercy Pharmacy Services, said, “So we have been vaccinating our co-workers and the community as well based on our vaccine supplies.”

There could be some good news on the way for Jensen and the rest of the Joplin area community. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced that Mercy Hospital Joplin is one several health facilities in Southwest Missouri that will be allocated vaccines between February 8th through the 22nd.

“I think with our community health departments also having clinics and with the health care centers having a consistent supply, I think amongst everyone, we’ll be better able to take care of our community.”

