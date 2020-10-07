Manufacturing Month especially important to Joplin economy

MISSOURI — 40 billion dollars – that’s the total manufacturing impact on the state of Missouri. A sector that’s even stronger in the Joplin region.

Alex Kendall, Power Shade, said, “Operating in Florida and moved back to Joplin not too long ago.”

After just six month in town, Power Shade is up to 13 local employees and nearly 50 shades a day.

“We hope to get to where we are creating 100 shades a day and of course it would create the need for a larger footprint and a lot more jobs.”

Just the latest changes for the Joplin based manufacturer, changes that keep coming.

“We are starting ecommerce in the next month or so.”

Power Shade is just one example in Joplin, a region that has thousands of manufacturing jobs. It’s something that may not be connecting with potential workers, according to Melissa Smith with the ATTC.

Melissa Smith, ATTC Director, said, “We are working to educate folks in the area about all the careers that are available in manufacturing, what good paying jobs and benefits packages they present.”

She says wages are competitive, averaging $40,000 a year to start. SWMO is a hotspot for manufacturing definitely a manufacturing hub in our area.

The industry is normally the focus in an annual manufacturing day held the first Friday of October. This year, it moved online due to coronavirus restrictions.