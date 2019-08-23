Man with warrants in MO and KS arrested after Cherokee County police chase

A man in Cherokee County takes dozens of authorities on a multi-city police chase.

It all started on 21st and Main in Galena when a Kansas Highway Patrolman attempted to stop Theodore Lane, 18.

He took off on his motorcycle through Riverton, Galena and Baxter Springs. Lane finally crashed at 17th and Wood and took off running.

A Cherokee County k-9 united helped track him down in some woods.

Lane was treated for injuries at the scene then taken to the Cherokee County jail.

He’s wanted for warrants in Missouri as well as felony warrants in Kansas.

Lanes now facing eight additional charges for the chase today: