Man with huge forehead tattoo saying ‘crime pays’ back in jail again after police chase

This is not the first time the man has been in prison.

A man with a huge tattoo on his forehead that says “crime pays” has found himself locked up behind bars again after leading police on a short police chase before being arrested.

Donald Murray, 38, of Terre Haute, Indiana, allegedly led authorities in a short pursuit on Feb. 17 and was arrested a short time later and charged with several crimes.

“Murray was charged with resisting (felony), resisting (misdemeanor), reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft,” the Terre Haute Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

This is the second time in just a few months that Murray has been arrested. He first came to notoriety when he was featured on an episode of “Live PD” late last year when he was chased by authorities for driving without any lights and then crashed into a tree and escaped on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and allegedly told police officers that he didn’t know his name.

Murray is now being held on a $15,000 bond following this latest chase and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to jail records.