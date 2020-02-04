Man who police say fled from authorities in custody

On the morning of 2/3/2020 Law Enforcement searched for a subject that fled from officers on two separate occasions.

Numerous agencies helped in the first searches. At approximately 2:00pm on the 3rd of February he was observed by another resident close to a residence on NW 50th rd. A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on scene first and spotted the subject and chased him back into a wooded area trying to detain him.

Numerous Law Enforcement agencies responded once again to the area to try and locate him. The Search was called off around 5pm.

At approximately 10:49 a.m. on Feb 4th, 2020 the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident on DD hwy that reported a male walking around some homes wearing a camouflage coat.

Deputies responded to the area and was able to locate the subject on the back side of a home at 141 west DD hwy and he Jereme D. Fenely was taken into custody without any further incident.

Reports are being sent to the Barton County Prosecutor for formal filing of criminal charges against Fenely.