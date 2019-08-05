Man who poisoned ex-wife’s coffee sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail

(WXYZ, CNN Newsource)— “You shouldn’t be able to commit a 15 year felony by poisoning someone and only have to serve weekends. It’s unbelievable to me,” said Eric Smith, Macomb County Prosecutor.

Outrage from Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith after Brian Kozlowski was sentenced to 60 weekend days in jail for poisoning his wife’s coffee.

Kozlowski’s now ex-wife, who’s not being shown, recounted her nightmare that started in July of 2018, two months after she filed for divorce.

“Once Brian realized he’d lost me and there was no getting me to stay in this unhealthy marriage, his goal was to eliminate me,” she said.

She started feeling nauseous, tired and had blurred vision. One day she said she almost crashed into a wall while driving because she was so drowsy. She eventually realized she was feeling that way after drinking coffee that Brian had made for her. She set up surveillance cameras and her disturbing suspicions were confirmed when she saw the video.

“He put eight sleeping pills into that coffee pot every single day for weeks. An adult recommended dosage, according to the package, is one. I felt a horrible coldness in the air, as if I was being hunted by a dangerous predator. But in this nightmare, the predator was Brian. I fell to my knees and cried. I could barely move,” she explained.

She saved the coffee for evidence. She called her divorce attorney and moved out.

“I believe this was not a case of poisoning. I believe this was attempted murder. Brian was trying to kill me to keep his comfortable life from slipping away,” she said.

Kozlowski’s ex asked for him to be sentenced to the fullest extent of the law, but retired visiting judge Anthony Viviano gave him 60 weekend days behind bars. He said he was moved by her statements, but added Brian Kozlowski went under psychiatric care when this all unfolded.

“Which means he does have a sense of remorse. He has taken steps to take care of a situation that clearly was out of hand,” said Anthony Viviano, retired visiting judge.

“It almost appears as though the judge is more concerned about the defendants freedom and the defendants employment than about the safety and security of our victim. And that’s something that we cannot stand for,” said Smith.

In court, Brian Kozlowski said he was truly sorry for what he had done. Prosecutor Eric Smith says his appellate department is already working on an appeal.