Man who lived “Freedom Writers” story visits Carthage High School

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Southwest Missouri students learn about a piece of the true history behind the 2007 movie “Freedom Writers.”

National speaker Manny Scott was one of the main characters depicted in the film about at-risk teens and the teacher who helped to change their lives. He spoke to students at Carthage High School and Junior High on Tuesday, encouraging kids to work to improve their own lives as well as those around them.

“I know it touched a lot of people,” Scott explained. “I can usually feel it by the time I’m done–how well the message has connected with people. And today, I felt it. It really touched a lot of people.”

Scott has spoken with students around the nation, with upcoming school stops planned in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Tennessee.