Man who attempted to rescue girl swept away in water dies

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The man who attempted to rescue a girl swept away by a strong current has died from his injury.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 34-year-old Trevor Hicks from Neosho succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of June 1st.

On the afternoon of May 26th, he had attempted to rescue 12-year-old Kaylin Brown after she was swept away and pulled under water by a strong hydraulic current at Lime Kiln Park dam.

Hicks was found and rescued that same evening, but died this morning.

Brown’s body was found just before 7:00pm on Sunday, May 30th. She was 3.26 downstream from where she was swept away.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 5th and 6th drowning of 2021.