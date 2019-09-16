Man wanted in shooting investigation arrested in Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — A wanted Missouri man is arrested in Southeast Kansas after a 19-year-old is shot.

From the Parson Police Department:

“Missouri Parolee Arrested for Shooting in Parsons Rodney Welch Jr., aged 19, a former resident of Lebanon (MO) was arrested by Parsons Police on an inter-state felony arrest warrant from Missouri on the afternoon of Friday, September 13th in Parsons.

The Missouri warrant was issued for First Degree Assault with a Firearm (Attempted Murder). Welch is the suspect in the September 12th shooting of a teenager in Lebanon. Welch had been recently placed on supervised probation in Parsons through the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision (ICAOS), routinely referred to as the ‘Interstate Compact.’

The shooting happened Thursday, September 12th at the home of Noah Houston, 19 in Lebanon (MO). Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says Welch allegedly shot Houston once in the mid-section with a handgun. He’s currently listed in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Although Millsap is hesitant to release a motive this early in the investigation, he did indicate drugs may have played a part.

The victim (Houston) is currently serving supervised probation for a weapons and drug offense while the alleged shooter (Welch) is on probation for burglary.

Parsons Police began tracking Welch Friday morning after being advised of a valid inter-state warrant for Welch’s arrest.

We had surveillance set up on some possible locations in Parsons. Eventually our efforts lead officers to a residence near 26th and Grand where Welch was found hiding. He was taken into custody without incident.”