Monett Shooting: Man in Custody

UPDATE: Wanted man from last month alleged to be involved in a Monett shooting has been arrested on other charges but is expected to face additional charges.

Press release 19-01446

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Monett Police Department – Update Shooting (Monett, Mo) — Sunday, September 8, 2019, a Deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Gene Huse age 31 of Aurora.

Kyle Huse was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from the August 20th shooting in the 200 Block of Frisco in Monett.

Huse was also arrested on other unrelated charges. Huse remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail.

Monett Police Department Press Release