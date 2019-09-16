Monett Shooting: Man in Custody

News

Kyle Huse, 31, is a person of interest regarding a shooting last month

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Wanted man from last month alleged to be involved in a Monett shooting has been arrested on other charges but is expected to face additional charges.

Press release 19-01446
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Monett Police Department – Update Shooting (Monett, Mo) — Sunday, September 8, 2019, a Deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Gene Huse age 31 of Aurora.

Kyle Huse was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm stemming from the August 20th shooting in the 200 Block of Frisco in Monett.

Huse was also arrested on other unrelated charges. Huse remains in custody at the Lawrence County Jail.

Monett Police Department Press Release

More Joplin News First…

Nearly 30 Years of Performing in Joplin; Newsboys can still pack Memorial Hall
LIVE! PACKING OUT JOPLIN MEMORIAL HALL — FROM THE FULL LENGTH FILM GOD’S NOT DEAD — NEWSBOYS

PACKING OUT JOPLIN MEMORIAL HALL — FROM THE FULL LENGTH FILM GOD’S NOT DEAD — NEWSBOYS https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/nearly-30-years-of-performing-in-joplin-newsboys-can-still-pack-memorial-hall/

Posted by Joplin News First on Saturday, September 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story