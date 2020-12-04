Man wanted for shooting Mass. state trooper shot, killed by US Marshals; 2 officers hurt

NEW YORK (WPRI) — The man wanted for shooting a Massachusetts State Trooper on Cape Cod last month is now dead, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Andre Sterling, 35, was shot and killed in a confrontation with U.S. Marshals in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the USMS went to an apartment where Sterling was believed to be resulting in gunfire being exchanged.

Two officers were wounded and are suffering from non-life threatening injuries, O’Keefe said.

Four Mass. state troopers were in the Bronx this morning maintaining a perimeter a distance from the apartment to ensure the safety of the public

Police say last month Sterling shot a 28-year-old trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullet went through his hand and into the shoulder area of his ballistic vest.

Sterling was facing several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Friday’s shooting remains under investigation by authorities in New York City. No additional information is being released at this time.