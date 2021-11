CHANUTE, Kans. — After months of searching — a murder suspect has been caught, and is behind bars in southeast Kansas.

Adrian Weston is in the Neosho County Jail — after being taken into custody by officers with the Chanute Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He’s wanted in connection to the murder of a man in Georgia in January of this year.

Weston is awaiting extradition back to Georgia.