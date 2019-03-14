Man Tries to Rob Business, Assaults Officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Joplin man is behind bars after trying to rob a business and assaulting police officers.

The Joplin Police Department responded to a report for a suspicious person at 920 East 15th Street Wednesday night at 9:15.

The caller said they saw a man in the parking lot, then soon after heard glass break.

That suspect was later identified at 37-year-old Justin M. Winters.

Officers say Winters' broke a window as they were arriving and started to run.

Officials found Winters hiding under a truck, where he refused to come out and surrender.

They sprayed him with pepper spray to get him to comply.

Winter's assaulted the officers by kicking them as he was being taken into custody.

He is now at the Joplin City Jail with charges pending for First Degree Burglary and Felony Resisting Arrest.

