Man Tied to Home Invasion in Custody

One man who is tied to a home invasion is in custody after being on the run for more than a month.

Jasper county deputies arrested Jason Duncan, 34, last night.

Duncan was wanted for being a suspect in a home invasion in Newton county in September.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office initially shared a press release on September 5th calling for the community to help them locate the man.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend Duncan.

Duncan is facing robbery of the first degree, assault of the first degree, second degree burglary and armed criminal action.