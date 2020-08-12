Man taken into custody in downtown Joplin after making threats towards the Juvenile Justice Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is taken into custody in downtown Joplin after making threats towards the Juvenile Justice Center.

Joplin Police and Jasper County Sheriff Deputies responded to the building at 6th and Pearl around 9:30 this morning.

Authorities say the man had made threats towards the Justice Center, and threats that concerned authorities for his own safety.

Officers were also concerned about the safety of people in nearby buildings.

The man stayed in his car for around an hour and a half, and when he came out, police attempted to negotiate with him.

Sgt. Jared Delzell, JPD, said, “He refused our commands and attempted no contact with us, and a taser was deployed at that time. And he was taken into custody without incident.”

Melodee Colbert-Kean, Witness, said, “I’m very proud in the way they handled it, and when I first heard the pop, I thought they had shot him, and I was like, “What!?” And, of course, he screamed, but then I found out it was a taze so I was like, “Okay, they just subdued him.'”

The man was unarmed and was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.