Man Survives Being Covered up to His Neck in Grain in a Trailer

BAXTER SPRINGS–A man is lucky to be alive this afternoon after getting trapped in a grain trailer.

The Baxter Springs Fire Department was called just before 2:00 this afternoon for a man who was covered up to his neck in grain in the back of a trailer.

It all happened at the Co-Op in town.

Fire fighters immediately called Galena Volunteer Fire Department for their grain entrapment unit as well as their 100 foot ladder truck.

Firefighters say getting those resources were crucial to that man making it out alive.

His rescue required teamwork from multiple different agencies and thankfully, he’s uninjured.