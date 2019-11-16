Man sues former sheriff over wrongful incarceration

DALLAS COUNTY (KOLR) — The investigator who is being sued by a man who claims he was wrongfully convicted in his wife’s death was not disciplined for his actions.

That’s according to court documents we received from the attorney for Brad Jennings.

Jennings was convicted in his wife’s death in 2006.

He spent ten years in prison before a judge overturned his conviction last year.

The judge made that decision after learning evidence from a gunshot residue test was not turned over to attorneys.

Jennings is suing sergeant Dan Nash of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and former Dallas County Sheriff Michael Rackley.

That lawsuit is for wrongful incarceration.

Court documents from Jenning’s attorney show there are no records Nash was disciplined by the highway patrol, after he was accused of not handing in evidence in Jennings’ case.

We have reached out to the Missouri highway patrol about whether Nash was disciplined but no one has responded so far.