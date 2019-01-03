Man struck by train on New Year's Eve identified Video

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Police identify the man hit and killed by a train on New Year's Eve. Bryan D. Yochum, 31, of St. Louis was found dead when police arrived to the tracks off Range Line Road.

Monday night just before 7, authorities were called to 3001 South Range Line, near the overpass on 28th. Police told our Joplin News First reporter that a Kansas City Southern train was heading south when Yochum was struck.

Detectives also responded and conducted a death investigation.