Man steals church van, leads police on high-speed chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — A Noel man is arrested after stealing a van from a local church and leading police on a high speed chase.

36-year-old Jerry Rowe is facing charges for resisting arrest, vehicle theft and several outstanding warrants.

Jerry Rowe

It all started around 6:45 A.M. Monday, when a Newton County Deputy was going through the McDonald’s drive-thru in Neosho.

He noticed a church van with pry marks on the driver’s side door and the driver acting suspiciously.

The deputy followed the van, which sped off, starting a pursuit with speeds up to 80 miles an hour towards Oklahoma.

Seneca Police laid down spike strips on Highway 50, near Indigo Sky Casino, which caused the van to crash in Ottawa County.

Rowe ran into a field, but was apprehended just before 7 A.M.

The van had been stolen from the Wheaton First Baptist Church.