Man shot multiple times in Joplin expected to survive

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

On Monday, JPD was dispatched to 106 N. Oak Ave at 4:56 P.M. for reports of a man who had been shot. Upon arrival they located one male that had been shot multiple times with a firearm.

The male victim identified as Walter Salwasser, was transported from the scene with serious injuries to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The Joplin Police Department is currently investigating this shooting. If you have any information you are asked to contact Sgt. Wolf at 417-623-3131 x881 or at awolf@joplinmo.org. Updates will be made as they become available.