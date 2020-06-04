Man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville identified

UPDATE (5/4/20): The man shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday has been identified as Ryan Emblem Moore, 36, of Fayetteville.

Moore was accused of attempted capital murder in the May 19 shooting of a woman in Hindsville, according to a warrant filed in the Circuit Court of Madison County.

On May 19, Madison County 911 received reports of a woman that had been thrown from a car into the driveway of a storage unit facility — Safe Space Storage — on Highway 412 near Hindsville.

The witness told police he observed the woman being pulled from the driver’s seat of the car by what he believed were two men, passengers in the vehicle. He also said he observed the front-seat passenger stomp on the woman’s head.

According to the report, the woman was transported to Northwest Health Systems Emergency Room in Springdale. Doctors there reportedly confirmed that the woman had a gunshot wound behind her ear.

The victim was interviewed and identified the shooter as Ryan Emblem Moore. She said she was driving Moore and two other people from Springdale to Berryville in Moore’s car, which she described as a black Mazda 3.

During an argument, Moore allegedly pulled out a black revolver and threatened to shoot her. She told police she had seen Moore carry the same revolver around in the past and that he usually carried it on him.

She said the last thing she remembered was pulling over at the storage units on Highway 412 and exiting the car to walk away.

The witness told police Moore shot her in the head after she left the vehicle. Another passenger then got into the driver’s seat and the car fled the scene, according to the report.

Moore was shot and killed on Monday in Fayetteville while U.S. Marshals were “serving a high-risk felony warrant and, during the course of serving that warrant, shots were fired,” according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan with the Little Rock FBI on Thursday would not comment further on the circumstances that led to Moore’s shooting death. Hagan said the incident is still under investigation.

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Chief Dewain Allen said the fugitive is dead from this morning’s shooting in Fayetteville.

The Little Rock FBI released the following statement on Twitter:

“The FBI is investigating a shooting incident involving a federal law enforcement officer who occurred this morning in Fayetteville, AR. Our Evidence Response team will be on site for several hours processing the scene alongside our partners from the Fayetteville Police Department. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any additional details at this time.” LITTLE ROCK FBI

The FBI is investigating the scene of the crime.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals shot a man in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville early Monday while “serving a high-risk felony warrant,” according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

#BREAKING: @FYVpolice are responding to a confirmed officer involved shooting incident at the Office of Motor Vehicles office located in Fayetteville. According to Wittneases, a man was shot inside of his car. @KNWAFOX24 #NWANews #NWArk pic.twitter.com/YBrgkv2yUC — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) June 1, 2020

Murphy said U.S. Marshals were “serving a high-risk felony warrant and, during the course of serving that warrant, shots were fired.”

Police say the felony warrant was for attempted murder. The suspect was only identified as a white male.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Additional details from @FYVpolice PIO Tony Murphy. U.S. Marshalls were executing a felony warrant. It’s unclear what lead male the suspect and law enforcement to the DMV parking lot. The suspect has now been taken to an area hospital @KNWAFOX24 #NWArk #NWANews pic.twitter.com/P3X0k06xtJ — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) June 1, 2020

Witnesses on the scene report the man appeared to be in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Community Clinic and Department of Motor Vehicles when the incident occurred.

The man was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Central EMS.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more about this developing story.