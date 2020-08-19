Man shot after morning home invasion

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — The Labette County Sheriff says a home invasion suspect was found shot on the side of a highway this morning.

Around 6:15 this morning, 911 dispatchers received a call for an individual laying on the Highway at 59 and 17,000 Road.

Deputies found a 33-year-old man bleeding from the chest.

During the investigation, authorities learned the suspect had broken into a nearby residence.

The home owner says when they heard the suspect inside the home, they shot the armed suspect, who ran away.

The suspect was taken to a Joplin hospital.