Man sentenced for role in 2017 deputy-involved shooting

by: Savanna Cyr

A man convicted for his role in a deputy-involved shooting receives his sentence today.

Thursday, a judge sentenced E.F. Fitchpatrick, Jr., 45, to the maximum punishment of ten years in prison.

Back in July, a McDonald County jury found Fitchpatrick not guilty of shooting Nolan Murray, while the deputy was serving a drug search warrant at a Joplin motel on South Range Line in 2017.

In a separate court hearing, Fitchpatrick pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the case.

The ten-year punishment was given to Fitchpatrick because of his past criminal records. He has a history of charges including first degree assault, armed criminal action, and been arrested several times.

