Man sentenced 20 years for Joplin hotel murder

JOPLIN, Mo — The man who plead guilty to an August 2018 hotel murder is sentenced for 2nd degree murder.

Kosaksy Phillip will serve 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder of 33-year-old Diamond J. Bradley of Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department responded to the Economy Inn and Suites near 32nd and Maiden Lane just before noon on August 29, 2018.

There they found Bradley suffering from several gunshot wounds and he then died at the hospital from his injuries.

Phillip was taken into custody about four hours after the shooting.

Kosaksy Phillip

He plead guilty to murder in the second degree in Jasper County Court back in September.