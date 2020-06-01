Man saved in water rescue at Shoal Creek

JOPLIN, Mo. — First responders aid in the rescue of a male whose canoe capsized in Shoal Creek Saturday evening.

At about 7:30 P.M., Redings Mill Water Rescue was dispatched to an area downstream from Schifferdecker Avenue in Newton County.

The rescue team found the male holding on to a tree in the swift water, however, his canoe was further down the creek.

Using two boats, the rescue team was able to pull the man to safety.

The male reported no injuries.

It’s unclear how long the man had been stuck in the water before help arrived.