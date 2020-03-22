Man saved; First water rescue this year in Taney County

FORSYTH, Mo. (KOLR) — A man driving in Taney County this morning is safe after floodwaters overtook his car forcing him to climb out and stand on top.

This happened in East Forsyth just before 8 a.m. at Beaver Creek.

Doug Bower, the central Taney County fire chief, told us they were able to rescue the man with ropes.

Bower said it’s fortunate no one was hurt.

“We need to pay attention to what we’re doing, not to enter flooded roadways, that’s the worst thing you can do,” Bower said. “If it’s flooded, stay back. There’s nothing that important that you need to go in that water for.”

Bower said this is his department’s first water rescue this year, and he hopes it’s his last.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office helped with the rescue.