Man Rescued from Rushing Water in McDonald County

MCDONALD CO., Mo.–On Monday March 16th, Sheriff Michael Hall and Deputy Josh Phillips responded to a possible water rescue on Buzzard Glory Rd. a short distance east of Route KK.

A man attempted to cross a low water bridge, with flood waters running over it, with his vehicle. The vehicle was swept off the bridge by the swift water and came to rest slightly down stream. The vehicle had a sunroof that the subject managed to open and climb to the top of the vehicle. The subject remained on the top of the vehicle until responders were able to safely rescue him.

Sheriff Hall would like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division Troopers for their help with the rescue.

Sheriff Hall also thanks McDonald County Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten for responding to the location with the Sheriff’s Office boat, as well as Washburn Fire Department and White Rock Fire Department for their support in the successful rescue.

Sheriff Mike Hall also wants to remind everyone to not cross roadways or bridges that have flood waters over them.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.