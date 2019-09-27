Man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

A Joplin man pleads guilty in a 2018 murder case.

Kosaksy Phillip, 26, admitted he was responsible for the death of Diamond J. Bradley, 33, of Joplin in Jasper County court on Thursday.

In August of 2018, Joplin police were called to the Economy Inn and suites near 32nd and Maiden Lane. They found Bradley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his hip and lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but eventually succumbed to those injuries.

Phillip will be sentenced in November.