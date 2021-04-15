Man pleads guilty in Joplin murder

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man pleads guilty to killing his son’s long-time girlfriend in 2019.

63-year-old Rickey Lee Lamb plead guilty to one count of second degree murder. A charge of domestic assault and armed criminal action were dismissed against him.

The charges stem from an incident on June 17, 2019 when Lamb went to a home that his son shared with his girlfriend, Sarah Tyminski. Lamb told police he went there to scare his son over a custody dispute over his grandchildren.

Lamb says a fight broke out and he shot Tyminski, because he thought she was trying to get a weapon. A sentencing hearing in this case is scheduled for June 17th.