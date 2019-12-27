Man on parole for 1999 Crawford County murder arrested again for another murder

A man on parole for a 1999 Crawford County murder is arrested for murder again in Sedgwick county.

39-year-old Ahmad Bey and 34-year-old Vanessa Waner were arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Melinda Sprague.

Ahmed Beh

Vanessa Waner

Authorities say Bey and Sprague were in a dating relationship.

Sprague’s body was found in her car in the 1500 block of East Harry in Wichita.

Bey was paroled in July for a 1999 second-degree murder conviction out of Crawford County.

Authorities say he and his brother robbed 19-year-old Victor Conger in Pittsburg, then shot and killed him, leaving him in an intersection.

Back then, for that crime, Bey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after ten years.