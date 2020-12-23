DIAMOND, Mo. — If you are wanting to do something after the Christmas holiday, George Washington Carver National Monument has you covered.

The park will be having a Man of Great Faith tour this Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The tour focuses on how Carver learned to listen to ‘the great creator’ when studying nature, science, and in the stillness of his early morning walks.

Admission for the tour is free and the park recommends to wear appropriate shoes and wear a mask. The tour is located at 5646 Carver Road, Diamond, MO 64840.