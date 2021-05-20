Man loses arm after he’s run over by a train

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – An investigation is underway in Joplin, after a man is left with a traumatic injury from being run over by a train.

Joplin authorities were called to 9th and Murphy just before 9:30 this morning.

There, they found a 42-year-old man whose left arm was severed near the tracks.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin and later flown to Mercy in Springfield, where he is listed in stable condition.

The railroad company is investigating the incident and will keep the tracks and road closed until the investigation is complete.