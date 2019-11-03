Man In Custody Following Shooting in Monett

Monett, Mo.,–Police have one man in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Monett.

Chris Pendleton, 54, is suspected to have shot a man in the leg.

Around 2:30 P.M., the Monett Police Department responded to a shots fired call at a trailer park located at northeast part of town.

There they found a male, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

With the help of the victim and witnesses, Pendleton was quickly apprehended nearby by Monett Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending by the Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Office.