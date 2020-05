CHEROKEE COUNTY — A Columbus man is in custody Sunday night following the burglary of a rural Baxter Springs home.

27-year-old, Joshua Baxter, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of burglary, theft, and criminal trespass.

According to deputies, they were alerted to a burglary late Saturday night where multiple household items were stolen.

After receiving a description of the suspect’s car, they were able to locate Joshua Baxter in Columbus, recovering the stolen property.