Man identified after death in Old Northeast investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police are investigating after finding a man dead in the street early in the morning on Nov. 2.

That man has been identified as 58-year-old Mark Broome.

Investigators responded to a medical call near 6th Street and Benton Boulevard Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Broome in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you can provide information in this case. You can also submit a tip here.