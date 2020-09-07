Man hit by a train in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A 21-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a train in Neosho Saturday night.

A call came in around 10 P.M. of a pedestrian that was hit on Kansas City Southern Railroad Tracks near Pineville Road at the US 60 underpass.

Police say getting the man free from under the train was a lengthy process.

Once he was freed, a Newton County ambulance transported the man to the Neosho Airport where he was taken to a medical facility.

The Neosho Police Department is investigating this incident.