Man gets two life terms for raping, killing Missouri woman

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A man convicted earlier this year for the 2012 rape and beating death of a suburban St. Louis woman has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Kavion Thomas was sentenced Friday for the death of 61-year-old Patti Ann Harvill.

Her body was found in a hallway of her Berkeley home by her sister on April 25, 2012.

A jury found Thomas guilty in January of second-degree murder and rape.

Thomas had been serving a prison term for manslaughter in Kentucky when he was charged in 2017 in Harvill’s death.

Prosecutors said Thomas’ DNA was found on her body and in the home.