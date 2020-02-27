Man found guilty of killing wife shortly after son’s funeral

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A Kirksville man has been convicted of fatally shooting his wife hours after the funeral of their son, who committed suicide.

An Adair County jury on Wednesday found Danny Welte guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2016 death of Echo Welte.

She was shot in the parking lot of the Kirksville Days Inn after hours of arguing with her husband.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce and had not spoken for several days until the funeral of their son.

A man who tried to help Echo Welte said her husband ran up and shot her once in the back of the head.