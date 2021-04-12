Man found guilty for sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says a Springfield man was found guilty of a sexual encounter with an 8-year-old girl.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Austin Tyler Gray was convicted on April 6 for using candy to entice his girlfriend’s daughter to take her clothes off and have sex with Gray.

Court records say Gray was found guilty of one count of first-degree statutory rape, enticement of a child, and second-degree child molestation.

Gray will have a sentencing hearing on June 24 at 2 p.m. According to a press release, Gray is subject to a sentence of ten to thirty years or life for statutory rape, five to thirty years for enticement of a child, and five to fifteen years for child molestation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission