Man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

ARKANSAS— Kevin Kinard, 33, found a diamond weighing 9.07 carats at Crater of Diamonds State Park on Labor Day. The diamond is the second-largest find in the park’s history. The largest diamond discovered since the park’s opening is a 16.37-carat white Amarillo Starlight.

Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann says the latest diamond find is a testament to maintaining the diamond search area with a focus on sustaining the resource at the park.

Photo Courtesy of Crater of Diamonds State Park

Kinard says he went to the park that day with his friends, which is why he has chosen to name the diamond the “Kinard Friendship Diamond.”

According to Crater of Diamonds State Park website, over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the park area since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906.