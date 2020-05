MCDONALD COUNTY, MO.–The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after drowning in the Elk River Saturday evening, May 23rd.

Fredgrikas M. Hardiman was swept downstream by a quick current and got stuck under a long jam.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County Coroner.

This is Troop D’s 2nd drowning for 2020.