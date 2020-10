INDIAN POINT, Mo. (KOLR) — An individual drowned at the Indian Point area of Table Rock Lake Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Sam Carpenter, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim was a 31-year-old male who went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Carpenter said Western Taney County Fire Divers recovered the man’s body. Officials are on the scene with the family.

This is a developing story.