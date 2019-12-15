Man drowns after police pursuit near Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: A 24-year-old man drowned after a police pursuit near Lowell on Saturday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle occupied by three people fled from police before the chase ended with the vehicle partially submerged in Beaver Lake.

Two females got out and made it to shore. One male, 24-year-old Carlos Martinez, reportedly fled and drowned.

Original story — Multiple rescue units responded to reports of a missing person believed to be in Beaver Lake late Saturday night.

Witnesses reported a police pursuit through the area at around midnight prior to the search.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Lowell Police Department, and multiple fire and rescue units responded to the scene at the end of Highway 264 leading into Beaver Lake in Lowell, according to a Facebook post by the Hickory Creek Fire Department.