JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN)– The semi driver accused of hitting and killing Joplin school girl, Destiny Chambers, pleads guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Accident (A Class D Felony).

He was driving the semi truck that struck and killed Chambers as she waited for the bus in 2018.

His bond was reduced in 2019:

There was a no plea agreement offered to Lee, according to court records, this was an “open plea.”

Lee will return to court on April 13th for formal sentencing at 9:00 A.M.