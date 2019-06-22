Man dies trying to save another person from drowning

NOEL, Mo. – One man is dead after attempting to save a woman from drowning in the Elk River in Noel on Friday.

The Missouri State Water Patrol says at around 6:41 PM, 26-year-old Jacob Farley saw an unidentified woman get swept underwater and dived in to save her.

Farley swam downstream towards the dam in an effort to help the woman.

The Noel Fire Department responded to the call, and were able to rescue the woman with a rope.

Farley was swept underwater and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the Missouri State Water Patrol Troop D’s second drowning this month and their fourth drowning of 2019.